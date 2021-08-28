Watch: T Natarajan has an intense net session ahead of IPL return

Left-arm pacer T Natarajan is training hard in the nets to attain match fitness after finishing rehabilitation for surgery. In March earlier this year, he suffered a knee injury that ruled him out of the first half of IPL 2021 after Natarajan turned up in a couple of games for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

After recovering from surgery, Natarajan spent some time at the NCA in Bangalore to restore his fitness levels. Following that stint, he has been training hard in Chennai to get his bowling rhythm back.

On Saturday, the Tamil Nadu pacer updated fans about his training activities by sharing a video as a story on his official Instagram handle. He captioned it:

Do it now !! Sometimes 'LATER' becomes 'NEVER' !! #ComingBackStrongerThanEver

Before his injury, Natarajan had a splendid run with the Indian team as he got to debut in all three formats of the game in just a span of a few months. He will now look ahead to performing well for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the upcoming second phase of the IPL.

It would get him back in the reckoning for a spot in the Indian squad for the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup, which will also take place in the UAE like the IPL.

Most SRH players, including T Natarajan, set to reach UAE on August 31

Most SRH players, including T Natarajan, will board a flight to UAE on August 31. SRH are currently languishing at the bottom of the points table with just two points after playing seven games in the first half of the season.

They now have a chance to start afresh in the UAE leg. To qualify for the playoffs, they need to win almost every game from here on. T Natarajan's performance with the ball in death overs will be crucial for SRH in that case.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee