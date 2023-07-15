[Watch] Team India batter KL Rahul continues to train intensely at NCA on comeback trail 

KL Rahul is currently undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bangalore after a successful thigh surgery in May.

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain has been out of action since May after injuring his thigh while fielding in a match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). He left the field after experiencing pain in his leg and did not take part in the rest of LSG's matches in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

KL Rahul traveled abroad to undergo surgery and began his rehabilitation last month. With important tournaments like the Asia Cup and the ODI World Cup approaching, the Team India management and fans will be eager for him to reach match fitness at the earliest.

Rahul has been updating his fans about his recovery by sharing videos and pictures from his training sessions. He provided a positive update on Saturday (July 15) with a video of him comfortably doing a leg-press exercise with heavy weights.

"Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul as T20 players" - Aakash Chopra on challenges ahead for new chief selector Ajit Agarkar

Former Indian batter Aakash Chopra feels that the new chief selector Ajit Agarkar will find it difficult when the time comes to decide the fate of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and KL Rahul in the T20I format. The senior players have been absent from the Indian T20 squad for all of the series after the 2022 World Cup.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra gave his opinion on the matter, saying:

"Tough calls to be taken, honestly speaking. Why am I saying that? Rohit Sharma as a captain after 2023? Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul as T20 players, that's a call the previous selectors have taken for sure but how do you go forward with that?"

He added:

"In my opinion, Indian cricket is at a stage where you will have to take quite a few tough calls in the next 12 months with regards to seniors - who, where, how and how much, how the roadmap ahead should be, how much do you invest in a particular youngster and the clarity of respecting first-class cricket."

Do you agree with Chopra's views? Let us know in the comments section.