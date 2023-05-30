[Watch] "The Kings Victory March!" - MS Dhoni cuts a large cake as CSK players celebrate in hotel after winning IPL 2023 final vs GT

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni cut a cake in their hotel to kick off celebrations following victory in the final match of IPL 2023. They beat Gujarat Titans (GT) by five wickets (DLS Method) to lift the IPL trophy for the fifth time in history. They have now equaled Mumbai Indians (MI) for most title wins.

GT batted first yesterday night after losing the toss. They notched up a daunting total of 214/4 in 20 overs, courtesy of a magnificent knock from Sai Sudharsan (96). Rain caused a delay in the second innings, forcing the match officials to curtail the overs. According to DLS, the revised target for CSK was 171 in 15 overs.

Chennai Super Kings batters performed collectively and took their side home in a thrilling chase. Mohit Sharma bowled phenomenally for GT and gave them hopes of a win as CSK needed 10 runs to win off the final two balls. Ravindra Jadeja rose to the occasion and hit a six and a four to help his side win the trophy.

The Chennai franchise took to their official Twitter handle and gave their ardent fans a glimpse of the players' celebrations. They captioned the post:

You can watch the video below:

Harder thing would be working hard for 9 months & try to play another IPL: MS Dhoni after win

Speaking at the post-match presentation after winning his fifth IPL trophy, CSK captain MS Dhoni revealed that he would try to come back for his fans again next season if his body permits. He said:

"Circumstantially, this is the best time to announce my retirement. But the amount of love I have received all over. The easy thing would be to walk away from here, but the harder thing would be working hard for nine months and try to play another IPL. It would be a gift for the fans from my side, won't be easy on the body."

On the thunderous support from fans across venues around the country, an emotional Dhoni said:

"You do get emotional, the first game at CSK [home ground], everyone was chanting my name. My eyes were full of water. I needed to take some time off in the dugout. I realised I need to enjoy this. I think they love me for who I am, they love that I am so grounded. I don't try to portray something I'm not. Just keep it simple."

Poll : 0 votes