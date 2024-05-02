[Watch] "The only way to do great work is to love what you do" - Umran Malik trains hard ahead of SRH vs RR match IPL 2024 clash

SunRisers Hyderabad's (SRH) tearaway speedster Umran Malik was seen sweating it out in the nets ahead of the team's upcoming IPL 2024 contest against the Rajasthan Royals.

Taking to his official Instagram handle on Thursday, May 2, Umran shared a video to give fans a glimpse of his training. He captioned the post:

"The only way to do great work is to love what you do."

Umran Malik rose to fame with his fiery spells in IPL 2022. However, he has struggled to perform consistently. The fast bowler has featured in SRH's playing XI just once this season, where he conceded 15 runs from one over against the Mumbai Indians (MI).

"Bowled 150+ in 1 season and next he was bowling 140kmh" - Junaid Khan took a dig at Umran Malik during IPL 2024

The ongoing IPL 2024 saw Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) seamer Mayank Yadav impress many with his express pace. He even clocked 156.7 kmph, which remains the fastest delivery of the season.

Pakistan's left-arm pacer Junaid Khan took a dig at Umran Malik while reacting to Mayank's speed. He wrote on the microblogging platform X (formerly Twitter):

"Good to see the youngster Mayank Yadav bowling 150kmh+ but hoping he can continue like this just as @shoaib100mph did and not like Umran Malik who bowled 150+ in 1 season and next he was bowling 140kmh."

Umran had a fantastic IPL season in 2022, picking up 22 wickets from 14 outings at an economy rate of 9.03. However, he failed to replicate the same in the subsequent season, finishing with just five wickets from eight outings at an economy rate of 10.85.

Hyderabad are currently placed fifth in the IPL 2024 points table. They have five wins and four losses to their name after nine games. They take on Rajasthan at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Thursday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback