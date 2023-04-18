[WATCH] “They just love him”- Anushka Sharma's reaction upon MS Dhoni's arrival goes viral in CSK vs RCB IPL 2023 clash

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) stalwart Virat Kohli's wife, Anushka Sharma, attended the side's match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Monday, April 17, at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

An interesting moment transpired during the final over of the first innings. The home crowd went berserk and cheered on loudly as MS Dhoni walked out to bat after the dismissal of Ravindra Jadeja with two balls left in the innings.

Meanwhile, when the camera showed the audience, Anushka Sharma was seen saying 'they love him' to her friend after witnessing the fans' warm reception to Dhoni.

On the cricketing front, RCB lost the match narrowly by eight runs. Virat Kohli did not have a great time with the bat as he scored only six runs in a steep chase of 227 and departed in the very first over.

Glenn Maxwell (76) and Faf du Plessis (62) fought well by smashing intent-filled half-centuries. However, the lack of support from the rest of the batting unit resulted in their second loss at their home ground in four games.

With four points after five games, RCB currently occupy the seventh position in the points table.

"We were in the match for most of the time"- RCB captain Faf du Plessis after loss against CSK

Speaking after the conclusion of the match, RCB captain Faf du Plessis reckoned that they were alive in the game for the majority of the period but let things slip away in the final overs of the chase. He also opined that they conceded 10-15 runs more in the first innings than they desired.

"We were in the match for most of the time but the last four overs, we let it slip away a little. (On 226) I felt it was 10-15 too many. We went for a few runs to the short boundary to Dube. Last four was set up to be finished but we could not finish unfortunately.

"It is just one of those wickets where you bowl the first few balls and you figure out how good it is going to be. Today was one of those and you had to be at the top of your game as a bowler. Siraj was unbelievable but it is the difference of not going for a 20-plus over and probably going for 16 or something. "

RCB will next face Punjab Kings (PBKS) on April 20 in Mohali.

