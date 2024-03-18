[Watch] Tilak Varma slams huge sixes in nets during MI’s training session ahead of IPL 2024

Tilak Varma slammed huge sixes in the nets during Mumbai Indians’ training session ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season released on Monday, March 18.

In a video shared by the Mumbai-based franchise, Varma could be seen practicing sixes at the Wankhede Stadium. The franchise captioned the post on X (formerly Twitter):

“Tilak’s bat striking the 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐟𝐞𝐜𝐭 chord in the nets”

In the last two seasons, Varma has amassed 740 runs in 25 matches at a strike rate of 144.53, including three half-centuries. His exploits with the bat helped him earn a place in India’s T20 and ODI squads. The 21-year-old emulated his success in T20Is, scoring 336 runs in 15 innings at a strike rate of 139.41, comprising two half-centuries.

Varma recently led Hyderabad to the 2023-24 Ranji Trophy Plate Trophy. With the bat, he scored three centuries. The middle-order batter will now look to deliver in IPL 2024. He will play alongside Australian finisher Tim David in the playing XI.

Mumbai Indians to begin IPL 2024 campaign against Gujarat Titans

Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians will begin their IPL 2024 campaign against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 24. The franchise will be looking to win their sixth IPL trophy after finishing in Eliminators last year.

MI’s schedule in IPL 2024 so far:

March 24: vs Gujarat Titans at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad at 7.30 pm IST

March 27: vs Sunrisers Hyderabad at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad at 7.30 pm IST

April 1: vs Rajasthan Royals at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai at 7.30 pm IST

April 7: vs Delhi Capitals at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai at 7.30 pm IST

MI squad for IPL 2024: Rohit Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, N. Tilak Varma, Tim David, Vishnu Vinod, Arjun Tendulkar, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Jason Behrendorff, Romario Shepherd, Hardik Pandya (c), Gerald Coetzee, Dilshan Madushanka, Shreyas Gopal, Nuwan Thushara, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Mohammad Nabi, Shivalik Sharma.