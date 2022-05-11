[Watch] "To keep the spirits high and reflexes sharp" - SRH players play hilarious helmet-ball game

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) find themselves in a tricky position as the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) approaches the business end. They are seventh in the competition and will have to win all their remaining matches and look for other results to go their way to secure a playoff berth.

However, the cricketers recently took part in a hilarious activity game to keep the mood in the camp light ahead of their next fixture. The Hyderabad franchise recently shared a video where the players took part in a 'helmet game'.

"To keep the spirits high, and the reflexes sharp 💪 Helmet ball or Helmot ball, Simon? 😅 #OrangeArmy #ReadyToRise #TATAIPL"

The players were divided into two teams, with Abhishek Sharma and Priyam appointed captains. Both sides finished with a score of four each, which took the game to the tie-breaker.

Both teams failed to catch the ball on the first attempt. However, Abhishek's team latched onto the second opportunity to win the tie-breaker. Proteas cricketer Aiden Markram put on a valiant dive to catch the ball after it bounced off his captain's helmet.

Meanwhile, speaking of SRH's campaign, they lost two matches at the start of IPL 2022 before winning five matches on the trot. However, Kane Williamson and Co. have lost the plot in the last couple of matches. Their defeats could be attributed to leaking too many runs with the ball, which has put additional pressure on the batting unit.

The Sunrisers will hope to hit the winning straps when they play the Kolkata Knight Riders at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Saturday.

"I was very much like him" - Yuvraj Singh impressed by SRH's Abhishek Sharma

Despite a start-stop campaign, opener Abhishek Sharma has impressed with his free-flow batting at the top. Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh recently stated that Sharma reminds him of himself. Speaking to Sports 18, the 2011 World Cup winner said:

“I think when I see Abhishek (Sharma), he reminds me a lot about myself. The pull shot, the back foot shot he hits, I felt I was very much like him."

The youngster from Punjab has scored 331 runs at a strike rate of 132.40. He is also Hyderabad's highest run-scorer so far in IPL 2022.

