[WATCH] Travis Head smashes a fifty off only 16 balls in SRH vs LSG IPL 2024 match

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) batter Travis Head once again made the opposition bowlers look hapless as he finished his fifty off 16 balls on Wednesday, May 8. The Australian batter certainly showed no leniency against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Match 57 of IPL 2024 in Hyderabad.

Head gained momentum during the third over, when he smoked three sixes and a four off Krishnappa Gowtham. He then took out 10 runs against the wily spinner, Ravi Bishnoi.

In the fifth over, Head put away Naveen-Ul-Haq's deliveries to all corners of the ground, as he garnered 23 runs, hitting four fours and a six. In this over, Head completed his stroke-filled half-century and put the SunRisers on the frontfoot.

With this knock, Head also completed 500 runs in the IPL 2024 season and climbed to the third position in the batting charts.

Watch Travis Head's sensational knock below:

Interestingly, the home team hit more sixes in the powerplay than the Super Giants (4) in the entire innings.

Along with Head, Abhishek Sharma was terrific with his ball-striking to complete his half-century off 19 balls.

The explosive duo went on to seal the chase inside 10 overs to secure an unprecented victory for the SRH team. Sharma remained unbeaten on 75 off 28, while Head slammed 89* off 30.

With seven victories in 12 games, Hyderabad now have one foot in the IPL 2024 playoffs.

SRH vs LSG: Lucknow Super Giants made a comeback to score 165

The SunRisers Hyderabad bowlers were impressive with their accuracy and variations to reduce the Lucknow Super Giants to 57/3 in 10 overs. KL Rahul (29 off 33) tried well, but could not convert his start to provide acceleration to his side.

However, Nicholas Pooran (48*) and Ayush Badoni (55*) did all the hard work to stage a fightback for the LSG team. The duo added an unbeaten 99-run stand to help the Lucknow-based side post a respectable 165 on the board.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar was the pick of the bowlers for the SRH side with figures of 2/12 in four overs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback