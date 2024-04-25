[Watch] Tristan Stubbs makes a stunning save to deny Rashid Khan a six in DC vs GT IPL 2024 match

Delhi Capitals batter Tristan Stubbs made an outstanding save in the IPL 2024 clash against the Gujarat Titans at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday. The South African youngster saved a certain six at the long-on region, denying Rashid Khan a maximum.

The incident occurred in the 19th over of the innings as Rashid Khan tonked one to long-on off Rasikh Salam's bowling. Stubbs, stationed at that boundary, leapt to prevent the ball from going to six and saved five runs for the home side.

The massive run-chase of 225 didn't begin on a promising note for the Titans as they lost their captain Shubman Gill cheaply in the second over, dismissed by Anrich Nortje.

Tristan Stubbs' and Rishabh Pant's exploits script a four-run win for the Delhi Capitals:

Before making that outstanding save in the 19th over, Stubbs also contributed a quick-fire 26 off seven deliveries, laced with three fours and two maximums. The right-hander put on a stand of 67 with captain Rishabh Pant.

The Titans elected to field first and managed to dismiss Prithvi Shaw and Jake Fraser-McGurk inside the first four overs. The home side found themselves at 44-3 in the sixth over when Axar Patel joined hands with Pant and added 113 runs. Axar was dismissed after mustering 66 off 43 deliveries. However, Pant continued his onslaught, carting Mohit Sharma for 31 runs in the final over to finish unbeaten at 88 off 43 deliveries.

B Sai Sudharsan and David Miller were the standout batters for the Capitals as they slammed 65 and 55, respectively. However, Azmatullah Omarzai, Shah Rukh Khan, and Rahul Tewatia registered single-figure scores. Nevertheless, the Titans kept fighting even with Rashid Khan and R Sai Kishore in the middle. But Rashid failed to hit a six when five runs were required off the final ball.

This was also the Titans' second loss of the season to the Capitals.

