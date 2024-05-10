[Watch] Tushar Deshpande sends both centurions Shubman Gill & Sai Sudharsan back with double strike during GT vs CSK IPL 2024 match

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) pacer Tushar Deshpande gave some much-needed respite to his side by sending back both the Gujarat Titans (GT) openers Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill after a massive partnership during their IPL 2024 match in Ahmedabad on Friday, May 10.

Both Gill and Sudharsan notched up their hundreds and were set to deliver a big finish for GT. However, a fantastic over from Deshpande saw both the openers back in the shed, having conceded just four runs in the 18th.

Tushar Deshpande backed his plan of bowling slower balls and cutters into the pitch and it worked wonders. Sai Sudharsan tried to reach out for one and tried to smash it over mid wicket. However, he could only lob it straight into the hands of Shivam Dube at short covers.

Shubman Gill then attempted a pull shot off another cutter into the pitch from Deshpande and could only find Ravindra Jadeja at deep mid-wicket.

Here's a video of both the dismissals:

The wickets of Gill (104 off 55) and Sudharsan (103 off 51) made quite an impact on GT's scoring in the backend as they could only score 22 runs in their final three overs, finishing on 231/3.

Shubman Gill & Sai Sudharsan equal IPL record for highest opening partnership

Before Tushar Deshpande's brilliant 18th over, it was the sheer dominance of two stylish players who could potentially be mainstays in India's top order for years to come.

GT had a good powerplay where they scored 58 runs without losing any wickets. Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill then decided to shift gears further, and boundaries and sixes began to flow from both ends.

The duo added 210 runs, equalling the record for the highest opening partnership in the IPL, previously held by Lucknow Super Giants openers Quinton de Kock and KL Rahul.

