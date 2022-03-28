×
Create
Notifications

[Watch] Umran Malik owes Nicholas Pooran a free dinner after losing a bet during an SRH practice session

Nicholas Pooran (l) and Umran Malik (r) (PC: SRH/Instagram)
Nicholas Pooran (l) and Umran Malik (r) (PC: SRH/Instagram)
Balakrishna
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Mar 28, 2022 02:21 PM IST
News

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) teammates Umran Malik and Nicholas Pooran had some fun banter concerning a bet during a recent practice session ahead of their opening clash in IPL 2022.

The West Indies wicketkeeper-batter challenged Malik to bowl a yorker and offered to buy him dinner if he was successful in the quest. The express pacer would have to do the same if he failed to deliver a yorker.

The 22-year-old Jammu Kashmir pacer went on to bowl a length delivery, which meant he lost the bet. The SRH franchise gave fans a peek at it by capturing the banter on camera and then sharing it on their official Instagram handle.

They captioned it:

"Did @umran_malik_1 buy you dinner as promised, @nicholaspooran? 🤣#OrangeArmy #ReadyToRise #TATAIPL"

You can watch the video below:

Also Check: IPL Live Score | IPL Points Table | IPL Schedule

"I think the SRH are going to be at the bottom of points table"- Brad Hogg

Former Australian spinner Brad Hogg predicted that Sunrisers Hyderabad might end up at the bottom of the points table in IPL 2022.

He backed it up by pointing out that the 2016 IPL champions are devoid of a core of quality Indian players in both the bowling and batting departments. Due to this, they now have to heavily count on the overseas batters to do the heavy lifting.

In a video on his YouTube channel, Hogg analyzed the Hyderabad squad and said:

"I think the SRH are going to be at the bottom of points table. I don't think they have enough depth in their Indian bowling department and Indian batters. So they will rely heavily on their overseas batters and their local Indian bowlers. If you have an injury, it's curtains for Sunrisers Hyderabad."
Also Read Article Continues below

Sunrisers Hyderabad will face Rajasthan Royals tomorrow in their first match of IPL 2022 at the MCA Stadium in Pune.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी