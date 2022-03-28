[Watch] Umran Malik owes Nicholas Pooran a free dinner after losing a bet during an SRH practice session

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) teammates Umran Malik and Nicholas Pooran had some fun banter concerning a bet during a recent practice session ahead of their opening clash in IPL 2022.

The West Indies wicketkeeper-batter challenged Malik to bowl a yorker and offered to buy him dinner if he was successful in the quest. The express pacer would have to do the same if he failed to deliver a yorker.

The 22-year-old Jammu Kashmir pacer went on to bowl a length delivery, which meant he lost the bet. The SRH franchise gave fans a peek at it by capturing the banter on camera and then sharing it on their official Instagram handle.

They captioned it:

You can watch the video below:

Also Check: IPL Live Score | IPL Points Table | IPL Schedule

"I think the SRH are going to be at the bottom of points table"- Brad Hogg

Former Australian spinner Brad Hogg predicted that Sunrisers Hyderabad might end up at the bottom of the points table in IPL 2022.

He backed it up by pointing out that the 2016 IPL champions are devoid of a core of quality Indian players in both the bowling and batting departments. Due to this, they now have to heavily count on the overseas batters to do the heavy lifting.

In a video on his YouTube channel, Hogg analyzed the Hyderabad squad and said:

"I think the SRH are going to be at the bottom of points table. I don't think they have enough depth in their Indian bowling department and Indian batters. So they will rely heavily on their overseas batters and their local Indian bowlers. If you have an injury, it's curtains for Sunrisers Hyderabad."

Sunrisers Hyderabad will face Rajasthan Royals tomorrow in their first match of IPL 2022 at the MCA Stadium in Pune.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar