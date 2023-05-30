[Watch] Venkatesh Prasad vibes to the tune of ‘Tip Tip Barsa Pani’ during rain break at IPL 2023 final

Former Indian cricketer Venkatesh Prasad made the most of his time during a rain break at the IPL 2023 final between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans (GT) on Monday, May 29.

The Kannada commentator was seen vibing to the tune of the Bollywood song ‘Tip Tip Barsa Pani’ while play got interrupted at the Narendra Modi Stadium during the final showdown.

Watch the hilarious video below:

As far as the match is concerned, GT posted 214/4 in their allotted 20 overs. Sai Sudharsan top scored with 96 runs off 47 balls at a strike rate of 204.96. He lit up the ground with his six maximums and eight boundaries. Wriddhiman Saha also stepped up with the bat, scoring 54 off 39 balls, including one six and five boundaries.

The likes of Shubman Gill and GT captain Hardik Pandya chipped in with 39 (20) and 21*(12), respectively.

For CSK, Matheesha Pathirana bagged a couple of wickets, while Ravindra Jadeja and Deepak Chahar settled for one scalp apiece.

CSK need 171 to win against GT in IPL 2023 final

After a couple of hours of rain delay, CSK have been set a target of 171 in 15 overs to win the IPL 2023 final. Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway will resume the Super Kings’ chase after they were forced to leave the field with scores reading 4/0 after 0.3 overs.

As per revised playing conditions, there will be four overs of powerplay and a bowler can bowl a maximum of three overs.

In case there is another rain interruption, at least five overs of CSK’s innings are required to decide the game on the basis of the DLS method. Otherwise, the result could be decided on the basis of Super Over.

If there is a complete washout, GT will lift the trophy for being table-toppers. They won 10 out of their 14 group-stage games, finishing with 20 points ahead of the playoffs.

