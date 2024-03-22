[Watch] Video of MS Dhoni lookalike as captain on flight

There have been a few MS Dhoni lookalikes who grabbed eyeballs over the years and have had their moments in the limelight. In a video shared on Instagram, a captain of a flight became the subject of discussion owing to his uncanny resemblance to the Indian cricket legend.

Dhoni was in the news on Thursday, March 21 when he stepped down as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper a day ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 opener between Chennai and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). The veteran keeper-batter handed over the reins to opening batter Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Meanwhile, renowned Bollywood photographer Viral Bhayani shared a clip from a flight in which the captain onboard appears to have a heavy resemblance to Dhoni. The video was shared with a cheeky caption that read:

"New captaincy loading. MS Dhoni speaking from cockpit of aeroplane. He can fly plane too?"

There were mixed reviews to the clip of Dhoni's lookalike as captain on a flight. While some were stunned by the resemblance, a few others felt that the captain did not look like the Indian cricket legend at all.

Dhoni is regarded as one of the greatest white-ball batters and captains of all time. He amassed 10,773 runs in 350 ODIs at an average of 50.57, with 10 hundreds and 73 fifties. The keeper-batter is the only captain to win all three white-ball ICC trophies. He led India to victory in the 2007 T20 World Cup, 2011 ODI World Cup and the 2013 Champions Trophy.

"Got to know just before captains' meeting " - CSK CEO on Dhoni's decision to step down

Chennai Super Kings CEO Kasi Viswanathan has revealed that he had no idea about Dhoni's decision to step down and got to know about it just before the captains' meeting.

"Whatever Dhoni does, it is in the best interest of the team. I got to know of the decision just before the captains' meeting. You have to respect his decision. It's his call," Viswanathan was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

This is the second time that Dhoni has given up CSK leadership. He had handed over the responsibility to all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja in 2022, but had to take it back after the latter struggled.

Under Dhoni, Chennai Super Kings won the IPL for a record-equalling fifth time in 2023, beating Gujarat Titans (GT) by five wickets [DLS method] in a last-ball thriller in the final.