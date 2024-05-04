[Watch] Vijaykumar Vyshak takes a brilliant catch at deep third man to dismiss Rahul Tewatia in RCB vs GT IPL 2024 clash 

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) pacer Vijaykumar Vyshak took a stellar catch at deep third man to send Rahul Tewatia back in the 18th over of the innings in the ongoing clash against the Gujarat Titans (GT). The left-handed batter played a useful cameo at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday, May 4, to help GT post a decent total after an overall poor batting display by his side.

Yash Dayal, bowling the final over of his potent spell, kept things tight and dismissed Rashid Khan with a brilliant yorker. With only a couple of runs coming off the first four deliveries of the over, Tewatia squeezed a boundary off the penultimate ball and went for another one to conclude the over.

The left-arm pacer's short delivery brought on the pull shot by Tewatia, but he could only get the top edge. The ball flew towards the third-man area. It was a bit too fine compared to where Vijaykumar Vyshak was stationed, and as a result, he had to sprint to his left. He covered good ground and in quick time as well to pull out a low dive and claim the catch.

Have a look at the stunning take right here:

Rahul Tewatia's presence until the final delivery was imperative from GT's point of view. Vyshak's catch may well have saved RCB some crucial runs at the back end. Tewatia ended up scoring 35 runs off 21 deliveries, recording five fours and a six at a strike rate of 166.67.

"I have been working hard with the fielding coach, that is helping me" - Vijaykumar Vyshak

Vijaykumar Vyshak has garnered a reputation for being a gun fielder in the outfield. The right-arm pacer spoke about his catch as well as his team's performance after GT were restricted to just 147 runs in the first innings.

"Quite happy as the team has done well. Glad that we could restrict them to 150-odd. Our bowling coach told be to hit the right areas, we executed our plans. We tried hard with the bouncers, happy that I got a couple of wickets. I have been working hard with the fielding coach, that is helping me. Taking one game at a time," Vijaykumar Vyshak said during the mid-innings break.

Vijaykumar Vyshak struck twice in the final over of the innings to mark a fruitful outing on the field against GT. He dismissed Manav Suthar and Vijay Shankar to finish with figures of 2/23 off 3.3 overs.

