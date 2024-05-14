[Watch] Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma send out hampers to paparazzi thanking them for respecting their kids’ privacy

Virat Kohli and his wife, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, sent out gift hampers for media personnel and paparazzi as a gesture to thank them for respecting the couple’s privacy. The power couple, notably, have requested the media not to click pictures of their children.

Kohli and Anushka welcomed their daughter Vamika on January 11, 2021, and their son Akaay on February 15, 2024. Since the very beginning, the couple have kept their kids away from the limelight, requesting the media to follow the same whenever they step out.

Pictures of Kohli’s daughter circulated on the internet when a cameraman focused on Anushka Sharma celebrating the cricketer’s half-century with Vamika in her arms. The incident took place during India’s tour of South Africa when the two sides faced off in an ODI series in January 2022.

Both Kohli and Anushka took to their respective social media handles, urging media outlets to take down the pictures that had gone viral on the internet. The ‘paps’ have also respected their privacy and not clicked pictures of the kids whenever the couple travel with them.

The gift hamper had a note attached, which read:

“Thank you for respecting the privacy of our kids and for always being cooperative! With Love, Anushka and Virat.”

Here’s a look at the gift hamper:

Here's another video:

Virat Kohli and his RCB team look to seal a playoff spot at the ongoing IPL 2024

Kohli has been in great form in the Indian Premier League (IPL) this season. He is currently the leading run-scorer in the tournament and the Orange Cap holder. Along with his form with the bat, RCB’s qualification scenario too is a hot topic of discussion right now.

The team is placed fifth on the points table, with 12 points from 13 matches played so far. With just one match remaining in the league stage, the Faf du Plessis-led side is set to face defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their forthcoming encounter on Saturday, May 18.

While a win might increase their chances of qualifying, depending on how the results of other matches pan out, a defeat would knock them out of the race.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback