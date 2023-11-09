[Watch] Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma walk hand-in-hand as officials escort couple at team hotel in Bengaluru ahead of Netherlands game in World Cup

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) effect was seen on Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma as officials escorted the couple inside the team hotel on November 9. The couple is in Bengaluru for India’s last league game against the Netherlands at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on November 12.

For the unversed, Virat and Anushka always receive a courteous welcome in Bengaluru since Kohli has been associated with RCB (both as a player and captain) since the inaugural (2008) season.

Kohli, meanwhile, has been the talk of the 2023 World Cup after equalling the legendary Sachin Tendulkar for most centuries.

The right-handed batter slammed an unbeaten 101 runs off 121 balls against South Africa on Sunday. The Men in Blue won the game by 243 runs in a one-sided affair to stretch their unbeaten streak to eight games.

Tendulkar was the first one to congratulate Kohli on the special record. He wrote on X:

“Well played, Virat. It took me 365 days to go from 49 to 50 earlier this year. I hope you go from 49 to 50 and break my record in the next few days. Congratulations!!”

Kohli was over the moon as his childhood hero wished on the special record. He replied in the post-match conference:

“It is all too much for me to take in now. To equal my hero’s record is something special for me. He is perfection when it comes to batting. It’s a very emotional moment for me. I know where I come from. I know the days I have watched him on TV. Just to get that appreciation from him means a lot to me.”

Virat Kohli in sublime form in 2023 World Cup

Virat Kohli has been in sublime form in the ongoing 2023 World Cup. The No. 3 batter has amassed 543 runs in eight matches at an average of 108.60, including two tons and four half-centuries.

Kohli will now aim to slam his record 50th ODI ton at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, where he has hit four tons for RCB in the Indian Premier League.