[Watch] Virat Kohli conducts "Guess the 80's Song" contest between RCB teammates Faf du Plessis and Dinesh Karthik

Former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli was involved in a fun segment with teammates Faf du Plessis and Dinesh Karthik on guessing songs from the 80s.

Kohli donned the role of quiz master by humming the tune of the songs for Faf and DK to see who could get the answer the fastest. The segment involved plenty of banter, as the three of them were in a relaxed mood on an off day between games.

Here is a video of the segment:

Despite the fun and games off the field, the action on the playing field has been high-octane, with most teams battling it out for a top-four spot to ensure playoff qualification.

RCB have been inconsistent throughout the season and find themselves fifth in the points table with five wins and four losses. They share the same win-loss record as four other teams, with teams from second to seventh having four losses in one of the most closely contested IPLs.

In their latest outing, RCB defeated the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in a low-scoring affair by 18 runs in Lucknow on Monday, May 1.

The encounter saw tempers flare towards the end, with several altercations between Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir, and Naveen-ul-Haq until after the game.

"To have a fifty partnership in the six overs was match changing" - RCB skipper Faf du Plessis on the win against LSG

Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis put on a crucial 50 partnership for RCB against LSG.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Faf du Plessis spoke post-game about the advantage of batting first on the dry, two-paced Lucknow wicket while highlighting the importance of the half-century opening partnership between himself and Virat Kohli in getting the team to a competitive total.

Kohli and du Plessis added 62 off 54 deliveries for the opening wicket as RCB crawled to 126-9 in their 20 overs. In reply, LSG were bundled out for just 108 in 19.5 overs, resulting in the visitors winning by a margin of 18 runs.

While speaking at the post-game presentation, Faf mentioned the complete contrast between the pitches in Lucknow and Bangalore.

He said:

"Opposite, complete opposites (the pitch here vs Chinnaswamy). We played really well in the first six overs. That's when you can play the same way. To have a fifty partnership in the six overs was match changing. Batting first was important. Spinners was hard work."

He added:

"If you can bowl the ball on a good area, it's pretty hard to score. Would've liked 135 - in my mind that was a really good score. Before we went on the field, we said to the guys it's a match-winning score."

Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis have been part of the two best opening partnerships of the season. So far this season, Faf has been the leading run-scorer with 466 runs in nine matches, while Kohli is fourth on the list with 364 runs.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore will travel to Delhi to take on the Delhi Capitals (DC) on Saturday, May 6.

Poll : Who will score more runs in the IPL season? Kohli Faf 0 votes