[Watch] Virat Kohli gets out stumped after lackluster innings in the RCB-LSG clash

Former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli was dismissed stumped by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) leg spinner Ravi Bishnoi on Monday, May 1. He scored a scratchy 31 off 30 deliveries in the IPL 2023 clash at the Ekana Stadium.

On a dry, two-paced wicket, RCB openers Kohli and Faf du Plessis were off to a watchful start, adding 62 runs for the opening wicket.

Kohli then decided to take on the bowling to try and break the shackles off the last ball of the ninth over. However, he was beaten by Bishnoi's googly and stumped by LSG wicket-keeper Nicholas Pooran. The dismissal was the fifth instance of Kohli being dismissed stumped in his illustrious IPL career.

Here is a video of Kohli's dismissal after his pedestrian batting display:

Before this dismissal, Ravi Bishnoi never dismissed Virat Kohli in his IPL career despite having a lid on the star batsman. He conceded just 36 runs off 41 deliveries against Kohli.

Kohli has had a resurgent season, scoring 364 runs at an average of 45.50 at a strike rate of 137.88. Despite his best efforts, however, RCB have been inconsistent thus far this season, with four wins and as many losses.

They hang by a thread in sixth place in the points table with six matches remaining in the league stage.

"His energy is contagious on and off the field " - RCB pacer Harshal Patel heaps praise on Virat Kohli

Harshal Patel had his best IPL season under the captaincy of Virat Kohli in 2021

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) death specialist Harshal Patel was effusive in praise for former RCB captain Virat Kohli ahead of their all-important clash against LSG. Patel had his best IPL season playing under Kohli in IPL 2021, picking up 32 wickets in 15 matches and winning the purple cap.

Speaking ahead of the LSG clash, Harshal was complimentary of Virat Kohli's energy and its rub-off effect on his teammates. He said:

"Virat has always been the leader whether he is captaining or not, his energy is contagious on and off the field and every time you have a chat with him, you come out a lot more inspired and motivated. We all value that a lot and the love for him is exceptional in any part of the world and always great to have someone like him in the team."

Harshal Patel has struggled thus far this season, picking up 10 wickets at an expensive economy rate of 9.94 in eight matches in IPL 2023. His poor form resulted in him not being named in the playing XI against LSG. He has been listed as one of the Impact Player substitutes

