[Watch] Virat Kohli gets thumping welcome in Chennai ahead of IPL 2024 opener vs CSK

Star Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batter Virat Kohli received a rousing welcome from fans after landing in Chennai on Tuesday night (March 19).

RCB have traveled to Chennai to play the IPL 2024 opener against defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday, March 22.

The former Royal Challengers skipper was greeted with 'Kohli, Kohli' chants on his way to the team bus from the airport.

Watch the clip here:

Virat Kohli will return to action after a couple of months' break. He joined the RCB contingent a couple of days back and had a few training seasons with the entire squad. He missed the entire five-match series against England, which India won by a 4-1 margin, due to the birth of his second child.

The right-handed batter was last seen in action during India's home T20I series against Afghanistan. He bagged a duck in the third T20I in Bengaluru, which the Men in Blue won in the second Super Over after the match ended in a tie after 40 overs.

"It's really good to be back" - Virat Kohli on his return to cricket after two months

The former RCB skipper is happy and excited to return to the field after a gap of two months.

In a video uploaded to RCB TV, Virat Kohli said:

"It's really good to be back, firstly playing cricket and just starting off the IPL. It's always exciting to come back to Bangalore for the start of the IPL season. So, similar emotions, similar feelings and I haven't been off the media radar."

"I have been into the normalcy, you can say, for two months. So, yeah, I am pretty happy and excited to be back and I hope all the fans are excited and happy as well," he added.

The Royal Challengers finished sixth in the standings last year and missed out on a playoff berth. They will look to come out as a team from the first game, as they continue their hunt for their maiden IPL title.