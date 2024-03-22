[WATCH] Virat Kohli grooves to Tamil song Appadi Podu during CSK vs RCB IPL 2024 match

Virat Kohli was in a fine mood as he danced to the tune of the hit Tamil song ‘Appadi Podu’ during the second innings of the IPL 2024 curtain raiser between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

The first innings saw the visitors posting a target of 174 runs for the hosts to chase. Reeling at 78/5 in the 12th over of the first innings, Anuj Rawat and Dinesh Karthik rescued their side and pulled them out of trouble by stitching together a 95-run sixth-wicket partnership. From what looked like an easy win for CSK earlier in the game, the duo put up fine knocks to make it an even contest.

In the second half of the match, Kohli showed off his dance moves while fielding on the boundary as he grooved to the hit item number during a break between the overs. The video of Virat Kohli’s dance soon did the rounds on social media as an X (formerly Twitter) user shared the video on his handle.

Virat Kohli becomes the first Indian cricketer to 12000 T20 runs

Virat Kohli achieved another milestone when he walked out to bat in RCB’s campaign opener against CSK. The former India captain was just six runs away from the feat and successfully crossed the 12,000-run mark with his 21(20).

Before today, Kohli had 11,994 runs from 359 innings of 376 T20 matches, boasting an average of 41.21. Kohli became only the sixth cricketer to achieve the milestone in men’s cricket, and also the second fastest, after Chris Gayle (345 innings), after reaching the landmark in 360 innings.

Notably, Kohli, the highest run-getter in the history of IPL, was also just one run away from completing 1,000 runs against the five-time champions. Opening his account in the first innings, Kohli added another feather to his cap to become the first RCB player to score 1,000 runs against CSK.

Kohli is also only the second player to hit 1,000+ runs against CSK after Shikhar Dhawan, who has 1105 runs to his name against the Yellow Army.