[Watch ]Virat Kohli hits the gym with his 'favourite' Anushka Sharma ahead of clash with CSK in IPL 2022

Former India and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli recently had a fruitful gym workout session in the company of his wife, Anushka Sharma. The 33-year-old is currently in the RCB bubble in Mumbai, participating in IPL 2022.

Virat Kohli gave his ardent fans a glimpse of his hard work behind the scenes by sharing a couple of videos on his official Instagram handle. In the videos, fans can get a sneak peek of Kohli doing a powerlifting exercise while his wife Anushka Sharma is busy doing a shoulder workout adjacent to him.

He captioned the post:

"Back to my favourite 🏋🏻‍♂️. With my favourite @anushkasharma ❤️"

You can watch it below:

Anushka Sharma loved her husband's gesture of describing her as his favorite, as she was quick to reply to the post with a couple of flexed biceps and red heart emojis. She commented:

"💪💪💪❤️❤️❤️

Virat Kohli will next be in action on May 4 when RCB take on CSK in IPL 2022

Virat Kohli has not been his usual self with the bat so far this season. In ten matches, the IPL's all-time highest run scorer has only managed to muster 186 runs at a dismal average of 20.67

He showed glimpses of a return to form by hitting a half-century in the previous match.

RCB will next face Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on May 4 (Wednesday) at the MCA Stadium in Pune. Kohli will be keen to deliver the goods for his side in the batting department in this contest and help RCB end their three-match losing streak.

Here is RCB's schedule for their remaining league stage matches in IPL 2022:

Match 49: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Chennai Super Kings - 7:30 PM IST, May 4, MCA Stadium, Pune

Match 54: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore - 3:30 PM IST, May 8, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Match 60: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Punjab Kings - 7:30 PM IST, Brabourne CCI, May 13, Mumbai

Match 67: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Gujarat Titans - 7:30 PM IST, May 19, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

