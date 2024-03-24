[Watch] Virat Kohli hits the nets at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium ahead of RCB's IPL 2024 match vs PBKS

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's star batter Virat Kohli was recently seen sweating it out in the nets ahead of the team's first home match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

Kohli took part in Bengaluru's recent practice session at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. The former RCB captain's batting video was shared by one of his fan clubs on the microblogging platform X (formerly Twitter).

Virat Kohli failed to score big in RCB's IPL 2024 opener against defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK). He scored 21 runs off 20 deliveries before getting out to Mustafizur Rahman. The seasoned campaigner perished courtesy of a stunning relay catch by Ajinkya Rahane and Rachin Ravindra in the deep.

The Royal Challengers suffered a heartbreaking six-wicket defeat in their first outing, failing to defend a 174-run target.

RCB will now face Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday, March 25. Kohli averages 39.13 at the venue in IPL, having scored 2,700 runs from 82 appearances.

Virat Kohli becomes the first Indian to cross 12,000-run mark in T20s

Virat Kohli has been a champion batter for India across formats over the years. He has a plethora of records to his name and has added yet another feather to his cap during RCB's IPL 2024 match against CSK.

The 35-year-old became the first Indian batter to complete 12,000 runs in T20 cricket. He needed just six runs in the match to complete the milestone.

Kohli has 12,015 runs to his name from 360 innings in the format and is currently the sixth-highest run-getter, only behind Chris Gayle, Shoaib Malik, Kieron Pollard, Alex Hales, and David Warner.

It is worth mentioning that Kohli is also the most prolific batter in the history of IPL, having chalked up 7,284 runs across 230 innings. The ongoing season will be a crucial one for him, given that the 2024 T20 World Cup is just around the corner.