[Watch] Virat Kohli hosts RCB squad in his resto-bar in Mumbai

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) star Virat Kohli invited the entire team and support staff to his resto-bar for dinner when they were in Mumbai last week.

In a video posted by RCB on their YouTube channel, Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma were seen welcoming the players to the resto-bar. The teammates were seen vibing with each other, and the ambiance of the place seemed absolutely perfect for a get-together.

The players were also seen dancing and making memories of what seemed to have been a magical evening. Here's the video posted by the Royal Challengers Bangalore on their YouTube channel:

Faf du Plessis was delighted after RCB's thumping win over RR

After big losses against the Delhi Capitals and the Mumbai Indians, the Royal Challengers Bangalore faced a do-or-die test against the Rajasthan Royals at Jaipur. However, they overcame that obstacle with flying colors by beating the hosts by a mammoth 112-run margin.

Skipper Faf du Plessis was thrilled after RCB's win as he believed the net run rate boost and the manner of the win will help their confidence. Here's what he said in the post-match presentation ceremony:

"Really good for our NRR. Tough pitch. We batted first and assessed the conditions. We batted in the powerplay and thought 160 will be a good score. We have had a good set up till the 15th over. But we managed to capitalize on the momentum shift at the end. Great job. Hopefully, we can set it up for the last game at the Chinnaswamy. Today was a good one for the team. They needed this confidence to go into the last two games."

The Royal Challengers Bangalore will now face the Sunrisers Hyderabad and will want to win that game to give themselves the best chance of qualifying before hosting the Gujarat Titans at home on May 21.

