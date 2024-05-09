[Watch] Virat Kohli makes a special appearance during Kagiso Rabada's interview on a podcast

Indian star batter Virat Kohli made a special appearance as South African speedster Kagiso Rabada was interviewed on the Willow Talk Podcast.

Incidentally, Rabada mentioned Kohli as the toughest batter across formats when he noticed the former Indian skipper being right there. The Proteas pacer then asked Kohli to come and appear on the Podcast.

The two stars had a brief banter when Kohli was asked about Rabada the bowler by the host of the podcast. The South African stated that Kohli thinks of him as a 'weak bowler' before the two embraced each other.

Here is a video of the entire moment:

Kohli and Rabada are two of the biggest superstars in world cricket, with each boasting stellar overall records across formats.

While the Indian batter has amassed over 26,000 international runs, including a record 50 ODI centuries, the Proteas speedster has over 500 wickets across formats in his stellar international career.

Coming to their head-to-head battles, Kohli has the upper hand over Rabada in the Test and ODI formats, while it is the other way around in the shortest format.

Despite Rabada dismissing him 7 combined times in Tests and ODIs, Kohli averages 50.60 and 69 against him in the two formats. However, the Indian stalwart averages under 15 against Rabada in T20s ( international and IPL), while being dismissed four times.

Virat Kohli & Kagiso Rabada set to resume rivalry in today's IPL 2024 clash

The Virat Kohli-Kagiso Rabada rivalry will be on show when Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) at Dharamsala on Thursday, May 9.

Both teams have won four out of their 11 outings, making this a do-or-die encounter to stay in the playoff race.

Kohli is currently the Orange Cap holder with 542 runs at an average of 67.75 and a strike rate of over 148 in 11 games. On the other hand, Rabada has been inconsistent, picking up 11 wickets at an economy rate of 8.85 in as many games.

The two teams met earlier in the season, with RCB coming out on top by four wickets. Both Kohli and Rabada shone for their respective sides, with the former scoring a 49-ball 77 and the latter finishing with figures of 2/23 in four overs.

