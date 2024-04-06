[Watch] Virat Kohli plays football with RCB teammates ahead of IPL 2024 match against RR

Star Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Virat Kohli was seen playing football with his teammates ahead of the side's upcoming IPL 2024 encounter against Rajasthan Royals (RR).

RCB are set to lock horns with Rajasthan at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Saturday, April 6. In a video shared by one of RCB's fan clubs on social media, Kohli was spotted enjoying a game of football during a practice session.

Virat Kohli has been in impressive form so far in IPL 2024. He has hit two fine half-centuries in four games, registering scores of 83* and 77 against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Punjab Kings (PBKS), respectively.

With 203 runs at a strike rate of 140.97, he is currently the leading run-getter of the season.

"He needs the other key batters to stand up with him"- Steve Smith on Virat Kohli not receiving enough support from remaining RCB batters

Virat Kohli has had to do all the heavy lifting by himself, with the likes of Faf du Plessis, Cameron Green, and Glenn Maxwell failing to perform consistently in IPL 2024.

Australian batter Steve Smith opined that the poor form of the other RCB big guns has put a lot of pressure on Kohli's shoulders.

"He needs the other key batters to stand up with him, and if they do that, they can turn things around for their season. But, at the moment, they're not, so a lot of pressure is on Virat. I doubt he'd be putting extra pressure on himself. Some of the other top-order and middle-order need to help Virat," he told PTI.

"He started the campaign really well in the IPL and he needs some support. He's not going to score runs on every occasion. But, I doubt he'd be thinking that way. I don't think he'd go out and put extra pressure on himself. He'd just go out and play and see what happens in that game." Smith added

RCB have just a solitary win to their name from four matches and are languishing in seventh place on the points table.