[Watch] Virat Kohli practices big shots against spinners in RCB nets ahead of IPL 2024

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) stalwart Virat Kohli has commenced training ahead of IPL 2024. Virat Kohli participated in the T20I series against Afghanistan in January and then took a personal break from the sport, missing the five-Test series against England.

Kohli and his wife, Anushka Sharma, announced last month that they welcomed their second child, Akaay, into the world on February 15. The star batter returned to India recently after spending time with his family in London.

The 34-year-old will make his on-field comeback with RCB during the upcoming IPL season. A fan took to X and shared a video of Virat Kohli's recent net session in Bangalore. In it, Kohli could be seen practicing big shots against spinners.

You can watch the video below:

Expand Tweet

"We send each other pictures of outfits and stuff like that"- RCB captain Faf du Plessis on his bond with Virat Kohli

Speaking in a video on Star Sports' Instagram handle, RCB captain Faf du Plessis opened up about his bond with Virat Kohli. He revealed that the duo share many common interests, including food, fashion, and fitness. Du Plessis said:

"We spend a lot of time in the gym together. We both love food. We both are really into our fashion - that's another thing that we spend a lot of time talking about. The way we dress and what styles of clothes ... We send each other pictures of outfits and stuff like that. We are very girly in that. Batting is another thing where we click. It's unbelievable batting with him. He's one of my favorite guys to bat with. He brings out so much energy in me."

He continued:

"He has been a terrible influence on me when it comes to watches. But he's got a real passion for watches. There's just so many things. Obviously now, it's family. I've got two daughters. He's got a second child as well now. Our wives and kids, having them at similar ages, really connected on that front as well

RCB and CSK will lock horns in the opening match of IPL 2024 on Friday (March 22) in Chennai.