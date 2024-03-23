[Watch] Virat Kohli's aggressive send-off to Rachin Ravindra in CSK vs RCB IPL 2024 clash

Renowned for his fiery instincts, Virat Kohli gave an aggressive send-off to IPL debutant Rachin Ravindra in the 2024 season opener between CSK and RCB in Chennai on Friday, March 22.
Chasing 174 for victory, Ravindra got CSK off to a racy start before his dismissal in the final ball of the seventh over. The 24-year-old mishit a slog sweep off Karn Sharma to be caught at deep backward square leg.
A fired-up Kohli gave Ravindra a mouthful and gestured him to head to the dressing room. However, the Kiwi batting all-rounder had done his job, scoring a quickfire 37 off 15 deliveries.
Here is a video of the moment:
Earlier in the contest, Ravindra took the catch on the boundary to dismiss Virat Kohli during RCB's batting innings.
In a terrific example of teamwork, Kohli's pull shot off Mustafizur Rahman found Ajinkya Rahane at deep mid-wicket. However, realizing his momentum taking him towards the boundary line, he relayed the ball to Ravindra, who completed the catch.
CSK restricted RCB to 173/6 in 20 overs on a batting-friendly Chepauk track and chased it comfortably with six wickets and eight balls to spare.
"Worked for around 3-4 days to get into the transition from red to white-ball" - Rachin Ravindra
Rachin Ravindra was elated to be on the winning side in his debut IPL game and spoke about the work he put in for a quick transition from red to white ball cricket.
The southpaw was part of New Zealand's 2-0 Test series defeat to Australia that ended less than a fortnight back. Following an incredible showing in the 2023 ODI World Cup, CSK acquired Ravindra for a bargain price of ₹1.8 crore at the auction last year.
After the IPL opener, Ravindra spoke to the host broadcasters and said:
"I think it was a pretty complete performance, we held our composure together towards the end, great hands from Jinx and Rutu as well. I wouldn't call myself a starter, I worked for around 3-4 days to get into the transition from red to white-ball. It was good, the training wicket was different, I wasn't sure if I was hitting well."
The win made it eight consecutive wins for CSK over RCB at home, dating back to 2008.
They will take on the Gujarat Titans in a repeat of last year's final in their second match of the 2024 IPL season in Chennai on Tuesday, March 26.
Check RCB Squad 2024 Details. Follow Sportskeeda for IPL 2024 Live Score, Schedule, Points Table