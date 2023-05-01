[Watch] Virat Kohli's priceless reaction after taking Krunal Pandya's catch off Glenn Maxwell's bowling

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) star batter Virat Kohli's reaction after taking Krunal Pandya's catch sent social media users into a frenzy. While the catch was straightforward, the 33-year-old's finger on his lips after catching the ball indeed silenced the crowd as the home side didn't get off to a strong start in the run chase.

The dismissal took place in the fourth over of the run-chase when Faf du Plessis introduced spin in the form of Glenn Maxwell for the first time.

Maxwell, who bowls off-spin, gave some air outside the off stump and Pandya tried to play an inside-out shot only to chip it to the former RCB captain at long off. The Victorian roared in delight, leaving the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in a spot of bother.

Soon after completing the catch, Virat Kohli turned towards the crowd and came up with an epic reaction, which went viral on social media.

"I won't shut you guys like gambhir, I love the crowd" this gesture from Virat Kohli

Krunal Pandya looked quite dangerous in the previous over, smacking Mohammed Siraj for three boundaries in a row after the latter removed Kyle Mayers cheaply.

Virat Kohli took another catch in the next over as the returning Josh Hazlewood struck to dismiss Ayush Badoni.

RCB drag themselves to 126 after Virat Kohli's 31 off 30 balls

The Royal Challengers struggled to get going after the opening combination of Kohli and Faf du Plessis forged a 62-run stand in eight overs.

The middle order once again failed to capitalize on the start as only one RCB batter reached double figures, with Dinesh Karthik chipping in with 16 runs. Du Plessis top-scored for RCB, scoring 44 runs off 40 balls, including a six and a boundary each.

Naveen-ul-Haq took three scalps, while Ravi Bishnoi and Amit Mishra picked up two each.

Both sides desperately need a win to keep their playoff hopes alive, especially the RCB, who are in sixth spot with four wins as many losses. RCB lost their last game to the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, failing to chase down 201 due to an inexperienced middle-order.

