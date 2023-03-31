[Watch] Virat Kohli smashes tennis balls during RCB’s fun ad shoot for IPL 2023

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) star batter Virat Kohli was seen enjoying himself during a fun ad shoot of the franchise for the Indian Premier League 2023 season. The clip shows the former India captain smashing tennis balls with ease.

RCB will begin their IPL 2023 campaign against Mumbai Indians at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday (April 2). The Faf du Plessis-led side reached the playoffs last season but fell short of capturing the title.

On Friday, a Twitter user shared a fun clip of Kohli whacking tennis balls and enjoying himself while doing so. RCB captain Du Plessis, keeper-batter Dinesh Karthik and Australian batter Glenn Maxwell are also seen in the video, having a good laugh.

Here's the video:

Kohli quit as Bangalore captain after the IPL 2021 season. He was replaced by Du Plessis, who was purchased by the franchise at the 2022 auction. Under the Indian batter, RCB reached the IPL final in 2016 but finished runners-up.

“I think Virat Kohli will open” - Sanjay Manjrekar

Virat Kohli's batting position in the IPL has always been a matter of intense debate. While many feel he should open the innings, many experts reckon he should stick to the No. 3 position.

Sharing his views on the topic, former India player Sanjay Manjrekar told ESPNCricinfo:

"I think Virat Kohli will open. He likes to open in T20 cricket, whenever possible. That is what the owners will do, give him the best possible opportunity to make an impact through the season. Virat Kohli is clearly not the player he was couple of years back. The form is back, the self-confidence, it's all about just being confident as an individual, and that has come back.”

Manjrekar also has advice for the 34-year-old player, saying that he should express himself better as a T20 batter:

"I just want Virat Kohli, whatever number he bats, whether he bats at one, two or three, to just bat and play like he's playing T20 cricket and not try and you know anchor the innings or ensure that he is the batter to stick around or think that much of RCB's fortunes depend on his coming good as a batter."

He continued:

“If he carries those feelings and unnecessary responsibilities, then you won't get to see the best of Virat and that's where RCB will benefit if he just goes out there and as they say expresses himself without the burden.”

Kohli is the all-time leading run-getter in the IPL, with 6624 runs in 223 games at an average of 36.20 and a strike rate of 129.15, with five hundreds and 44 fifties.

