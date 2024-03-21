[Watch] Virat Kohli undergoes intense training in the nets ahead of RCB vs CSK IPL 2024 clash

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) stalwart Virat Kohli is currently training with his teammates in Chennai to prepare for the opening match of IPL 2024. RCB are set to square off against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the first match of this season on Friday, March 22, at Chepauk Stadium.

Kohli has been out of action since early January. He last featured in the T20 series against Afghanistan. The former Indian skipper then skipped the five-match Test series against England due to personal reasons.

He will be entering the IPL with almost no match practice behind him due to the break. To overcome it, Kohli has been working hard in the nets against both pacers and spinners, trying to get back into the groove.

A fan shared a small video on X to give everyone a glimpse of Virat Kohli's net session ahead of the match against CSK. Kohli looked in good rhythm as he could be seen hitting a wonderful lofted shot on the off-side.

"Cannot wait to watch the best of him this coming season"- AB de Villiers on his former RCB teammate Virat Kohli

Former South African captain AB de Villiers recently expressed enthusiasm to witness Virat Kohli back in action in IPL 2024 after a break. Throwing light on the same in a video shared on his YouTube channel, De Villiers said:

"Stalwart, King Kohli, over 7000 runs, over 200 IPL matches—that's simply incredible. That's like a career in itself. Virat will be back. We've missed him dearly, and absolutely cannot wait to watch the best of him this coming season."

On Kohli's opening partner and RCB skipper Faf du Plessis, De Villiers added:

"He has had a little bit of a dip in form of late, but towards the back end of the SA20, he started finding his feet again, which boasts well for RCB this season."

AB de Villiers also opined that RCB have good depth in the bowling department, making them one of the favorites to win the trophy this year.

"The bowling department, led by Mohammed Siraj, plays a huge role in that bowling department. I think there's very nice depth this time around, and I think that's one of the big reasons I feel RCB is going to go all the way this year," he added.

