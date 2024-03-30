[Watch] "We can sort out some tickets" - Marcus Stoinis, Nathan Ellis appeal for Oscar Piastri support ahead of LSG vs PBKS IPL 2024 match

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) all-rounder Marcus Stoinis and Punjab Kings (PBKS) pacer Nathan Ellis appealed for support from Australian Formula 1 driver Oscar Piastri ahead of the LSG vs PBKS IPL 2024 clash on Saturday, March 30.

A couple of days back, Piastri shared a post on his official X handle, asking for suggestions on which IPL team he should support. SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper Pat Cummins and former England cricketers Stuart Broad and Kevin Pietersen were among those who responded to Piastri's post.

On Saturday, the official X handle of IPL shared a video in which LSG all-rounder Stoinis and PBKS pacer Ellis made an appeal to the Formula 1 racer, explaining why they feel Piastri should support their franchise.

"I understand some of the struggles that it takes to become a Formula 1 driver. And I don't think it's too dissimilar to what it's like to be a cricketer and an IPL cricketer. Look, obviously it's an easy choice. I think Lucknow is his team. Why not join another Aussie with this Aussie boy, that's Daniel Ricciardo that follows Lucknow. Let's keep it all in the family," Stoinis commented.

"If you ever need anything, we can sort out some tickets. We can sort out a spot for you to sit. We can sort out a t-shirt, send something to you. Yeah, so we'd love his support," he cheekily went on to add.

On his part, Ellis said that he is a big fan of Piastri and urged that 22-year-old to back Punjab Kings since there are not too many Aussies in the camp.

"Yeah, Oscar, first of all big fan. Second of all, we've got only three Australians here in Punjab in the coach, Assistant coach Brad Haddin and myself. So, getting a new Punjab Kings fan is always exciting, but even more exciting when they're Australians. So, jump on board," Ellis said.

"I think Stoin's good friends with Daniel Ricciardo. So, I think Ricciardo will go to Lucknow. So Oscar, you are more than welcome to join Punjab," the PBKS pacer added.

Lucknow Super Giants will take on Punjab Kings in match number 11 of IPL 2024 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Saturday. LSG went down to Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 20 runs in their first match. Punjab have played two games, winning one and losing the other.

Marcus Stoinis and Nathan Ellis' performance in IPL 2024 so far

Stoinis did not bowl in the match against Rajasthan Royals and was out for 3 in LSG's chase. Ellis is yet to play a game for PBKS in IPL 2024. Last season, the pacer picked up 13 wickets in 10 matches, with a best of 4/30.