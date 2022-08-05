[WATCH] When Dinesh Karthik got angry at Rohit Sharma ahead of Nidahas Trophy final match-winning knock

Team India wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik is often remembered for heroics in the 2018 Nidahas Trophy Final, i.e., when he announced his arrival as a finisher.

Karthik top-scored an unbeaten 29 runs off just eight deliveries, to help Indian win the game in the last ball against Bangladesh. However, there is a secret story behind it.

In an interview with Cricket Journalist Vikram Sathaye’s YouTube channel ‘What The Duck’, Rohit Sharma revealed the actual story behind Karthik’s ferocious knock. The latter was not happy as he was pushed down the batting order. Here’s what Rohit said:

“Dinesh wasn’t happy with his batting position in the final match. Considering his previous performances on that tour and even before that on the South African tour, his form was good. He had played a couple of cameos which were crucial for us. Thus, he was expecting to bat at the higher batting position, but he wasn’t getting his opportunities”.

‘Dinesh Karthik was staring at me angrily’: Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma further explained the real reason behind pushing Dinesh Karthik down in the batting department. The skipper said that he wanted experienced Karthik to play death overs and take India past the finish line.

“I sent Vijay Shankar to bat at the number five position as I wanted an experienced player to bat down the order. Bangladesh had two experienced bowlers in Rubel Hossain and Mustafizur Rahman. Thus, I wanted Dinesh to take them on in the final overs. When I got out and I came into the dressing Dinesh Karthik was staring at me angrily”.

Luckily, Rohit's move proved to be a blessing in disguise. Dinesh Karthik played the cameo of a lifetime and snatched victory from the jaws of defeat.

“I asked Dinesh that it is okay, it would be better that you go in the end and finish the game off. Still, he was very angry at me. So, I thought that I should leave the dressing room so that it doesn’t impact his mood”.

