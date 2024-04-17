[Watch] When Shubman Gill smashed 84 off 46 in GT vs DC IPL 2022 match

Gujarat Titans (GT) will face Delhi Capitals (DC) in match 32 of IPL 2024 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, April 17. Gujarat are sixth in the points table, with three wins and as many losses from six matches. On the other hand, Delhi are languishing in ninth position, having won only two of their six matches so far.

Since Gujarat Titans made their IPL debut in the 2022 season, the two teams have only clashed three times so far in the T20 league. Their first-ever meeting took place at Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Pune during Gujarat Titans' maiden IPL season. GT went on to win the match by 14 runs, putting up an impressive all-round effort.

Delhi Capitals won the toss and elected to field first in the match. Sent into bat, GT put up a competitive 171-6 on the board as opener Shubman Gill starred with 84 off 46 balls. His knock featured six fours and four sixes and came at an excellent strike rate of 182.60.

The Shubman Gill show in GT vs DC IPL 2022 clash

Gujarat Titans got off to a poor start with the bat as Matthew Wade (1) was caught behind off Mustafizur Rahman in the first over. Gill hit his first boundary in the second over when he pulled a length ball from Shardul Thakur through midwicket for four. In the fifth over, he swept Axar Patel for a six over backward square leg.

Immediately after the powerplay, Vijay Shankar (13) was bowled by Kuldeep Yadav. However, Gill and then GT skipper Hardik Pandya (31 off 27) added 65 runs for the third wicket. The former raced to a 32-ball fifty by flicking Kuldeep for a single in front of square in the 13th over. In the next over, he took on Khaleel Ahmed, whacking him for consecutive fours.

Gill first cut a length ball past extra cover and then lapped the next ball fine for another boundary. Pandya perished on the last ball of the same over, but Gill carried on. He launched the first ball of the 15th over from Kuldeep down the ground for a maximum.

In the next over, the Gujarat Titans opener took on Axar and walloped the left-arm spinner for two sixes. The first one was smacked across the line for an 83m six. The second was whacked over the bowler's head as Axar failed to get his line and length right. Gill's fine knock ended when he was caught at deep midwicket off a slower one from Khaleel.

Chasing 172, Delhi Capitals were held to 157-9 as pacer Lockie Ferguson starred with 4-28, while Mohammed Shami picked up 2-30. For Delhi Capitals, skipper Rishabh Pant top-scored with 43 off 29 balls.

