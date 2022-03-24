[Watch] "WI-nding up for launching big hits" - Nicholas Pooran gears up for IPL 2022 in style

Sunrisers Hyderabad's star batsman Nicholas Pooran has set training sessions on fire with his big hits ahead of IPL 2022.

The franchise recently shared a short clip of the West Indian superstar smacking the bowlers all round the park in one of their intra-squad games.

The Hyderabad franchise captioned the video as:

"WI-nding up for launching big hits throughout this season. 🔥💪 #OrangeArmy #ReadyToRise #TATAIPL."

The 26-year-old was acquired by the Sunrisers for a whopping ₹10.75 crore after an intense bidding war at the IPL 2022 mega auction last month.

Nicholas Pooran first joined the IPL family in 2019 when he was roped in by Kings XI Punjab (now known as Punjab Kings). Despite boasting huge potential, he failed to live up to expectations and was largely inconsistent.

The southpaw has accumulated only 606 runs in 33 games at an average of 22.43, including two half-centuries. Pooran will be desperate to shrug off past failures and repay the trust shown by Hyderabad management.

"Just because I had one bad season, it's not going to change the player I am" - Nicholas Pooran

The Trinidadian endured a poor season in 2021 where he averaged only 7.75 with the bat for the Punjab franchise. Pooran is not concerned about what has happened in the past and is keen to bring out the best version of himself in the upcoming session.

Speaking to ESPNCricinfo, he said:

"It doesn't feel like that. Just because I had one bad season, it's not going to change the player I am. I am doing pretty well in international cricket and everyone sees that. For me it's about giving back to my team - the Sunrisers have invested a lot in me and so I just want to give my all for them - to me it's about being the best version of myself."

Sunrisers Hyderabad will kick off their IPL 2022 schedule against Rajasthan Royals on March 29 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

