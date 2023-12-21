[Watch] World Cup hero Mohammed Shami feeds cat in adorable post

Mohammed Shami, who is set to receive the Arjuna Award on January 9, is spending quality time at home after being ruled out of the upcoming two Tests in South Africa, which begins in Centurion on December 26. That’s because the speedster failed to recover from the injury that he sustained during the 2023 ODI World Cup earlier this year.

On Thursday, December 21, Shami was seen feeding a cat and playing with it in an adorable video shared on Instagram.

The BCCI’s latest update on Shami:

“Mohammed Shami, whose participation in the Test series was subject to fitness, has not been cleared by the BCCI Medical Team and the fast bowler is ruled out of the two Tests.”

Shami was last seen in action during the 2023 World Cup, emerging as the highest wicket-taker in the 50-over tournament. The pacer scalped 24 wickets in just seven matches. The Men in Blue, however, failed to win the final against eventual champions Australia.

“It’s a big problem” – Aakash Chopra on Mohammed Shami’s absence from IND vs SA Tests

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra believes that Mohammed Shami’s absence will be a big blow for India during the two Tests against South Africa. The cricketer-turned-commentator called him a different beast in Tests. He recently said on his YouTube channel:

"Mohammed Shami is an amazing player. You are filled with pride with the kind of World Cup he had. He won't be there. He has an injured ankle. In my opinion, it's a big problem because when you think about Mohammed Shami, you see wickets with the new and old balls.”

Chopra added:

"You have seen his magic in ODIs, but Test brings the best out of him. His Test numbers in South Africa are also thumbs-up with both hands. So we are going to miss you, Mohammed Shami. Who will come in his place will be a big question.”

Team India are yet to win a Test series in South Africa. The visitors won the first Test during their last tour in 2021-22 but then lost two Tests after that, ending the series 1-2.

