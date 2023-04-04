[Watch]"You are your own guide"- RCB star Virat Kohli pens inspirational poetry on the spot

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) star Virat Kohli wrote quite a moving poem spontaneously on the show 'RCB Insider' in a video posted by the franchise on Tuesday (April 3).

While Kohli went through quite a tough time last year, the past few months have been a great example of how a legendary player makes a comeback. He has been a source of inspiration for those around him and the way he spoke on the show just showed how confident he is at the moment.

Here's the poem that he wrote with the words that he got on the spot:

"Fulfill your desire, ignite the fire. Bat through the tough times, sometimes its 263 sometimes 49. Life can put you in a pickle, laugh through like its a tickle. Whether you get a hundred or a duck, life goes on don't get stuck. There is no map ride the tide, you are your own guide."

Here's the video:

Virat Kohli began IPL 2023 with a bang against MI

Virat Kohli had a poor IPL 2022 season but has shown no signs of that repeating as he hit the ground running against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in their opening game on Sunday (April 2).

The former India skipper smashed an unbeaten 82* as RCB cruised to an eight-wicket win in front of a vibrant Chinnaswamy crowd.

Quite a few questions were asked about RCB's opening pair as both Kohli and Faf du Plessis were a bit slow in the powerplay last season. But nothing of that sort seemed to bother them this time around as the duo blew MI away.

This was just the start RCB needed in their quest to win that elusive maiden IPL title. They will take this momentum into their next game, another high-profile encounter, against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Eden Gardens on Thursday, April 6.

