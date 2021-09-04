Watch: Yuvraj Singh sends birthday wishes to SRH all-rounder Abhishek Sharma with some thoughtful advice

Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has sent special birthday wishes to his former teammate and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) all-rounder Abhishek Sharma, who turned 21 on Saturday. On the occasion, Yuvraj Singh took to his official Instagram handle and shared a video to convey his birthday wishes to one of his proteges.

In the video, fans got a glimpse of some fun moments between Yuvraj Singh and Abhishek Sharma in the past. Yuvraj Singh also had some useful advice for the youngster ahead of the IPL. He urged Abhishek Sharma to concentrate on picking up one's and two's without solely focusing on big hits and said:

"Happy birthday Abhishek sharma. Sir Abhishek Sharma ka birthday hai! I hope ki iss saal aap apne umda talent ke saath, apna dimaag 🧠 bhi istemaal karein aur yaad rakhein ki single, double se bhi run 🏃 ban sakte hain 🤪 wishing you the very best for a successful IPL and a great year ahead 👊🏻 Happy Birthday @abhisheksharma_4 🎂 lots of love and best wishes @shubmangill @sagardiwanfw"

Abhishek Sharma recently traveled to Dubai with the SRH contingent for the second half of IPL 2021. The SRH squad is currently in quarantine following which they will step out into the field and begin training for the IPL.

SRH's journey in the second phase of IPL 2021 will commence on September 22

SRH will begin their campaign in the UAE leg of the tournament on September 22 with a clash against the Delhi Capitals at the Dubai International Stadium. SRH was at the bottom of the points table when the IPL was suspended in March. They will be hoping for a turnaround in fortunes during the second half of IPL 2021 in UAE.

SRH's schedule for the UAE leg of IPL 2021 is as follows:

Match 33: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Delhi Capitals - 7:30 PM IST, September 22, Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

Match 37: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Punjab Kings - 7:30 PM IST, September 25, Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Match 40: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Rajasthan Royals - 7:30 PM IST, September 27, Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

Match 44: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Chennai Super Kings - 7:30 PM IST, September 30, Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Match 49: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Kolkata Knight Riders - 7:30 PM, October 3, Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

Match 52: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore - 7:30 PM IST, October 6, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Match 55: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Mumbai Indians - 3:30 PM IST, October 8, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

