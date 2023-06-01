[Watch] Yuzvendra Chahal batting in Gully cricket

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal was recently seen playing in the lanes of India following the conclusion of IPL 2023. India's tryst with cricket is not hidden from the world and that's what allures overseas players and their fans to visit the country at least once.

Cricket played in streets and lanes, fondly known as 'Gully cricket', has its own joy and struggles to score runs. International cricket gets often criticized to favor the batters with undue advantages. However, that won't be the case in Gully cricket as the unprecedented rules make it difficult for the batters to score freely.

Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal on Thursday (June 1) posted a video on his Instagram handle of him playing with a few cricket enthusiasts in an unknown lane in India. Chahal played a few defensive shots in the video as the bowler bowled with an underarm action. The spin bowler captioned his post:

"The gully Impact player kya bolti (what say) @rajasthanroyals".

Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan asked his Indian counterpart to at least hit a six in the gully cricket.

"Yahaa to 6 maar de bhai (At least hit a six here brother)," Rashid wrote in the comment section of Chahal's post.

Chahal hilariously responded by telling Rashid about the strict rules of gully cricket.

"6 out hain yaha khan sahib (Hitting six is declared as out over here khan sahib)," Chahal replied.

Yuzvendra Chahal's performance in IPL 2023

Yuzvendra Chahal finished as the leading wicket-taker for Rajasthan Royals for the second successive year in the IPL.

After bagging the purple cap in IPL 2022, Chahal accounted for 21 dismissals at 20.57 and an economy rate of 8.18. Chahal went past former MI and CSK fast bowler Dwayne Bravo's tally of 183 wickets to become the overall highest wicket-taker in the IPL.

Chahal has picked up 187 wickets in 144 innings across 11 seasons of the IPL at an economy rate of 7.67.

