Watch: Yuzvendra Chahal peaks from behind the curtain as Dhanashree Verma dazzles in a dance video

Team India cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and his wife Dhanashree Verma are among the most followed power couples on social media. Both of them are quite famous on social media platforms for their vibrant characters.

Dhanashree recently shared a dance video on Instagram which became an immediate sensation. Besides her jaw-dropping moves, it was Chahal's reaction that caught the attention of fans.

Yuzvendra Chahal can be seen peeking from behind the curtains along with their two dogs.

"When you have the best audience watching you," Dhanashree captioned the video. "Work from home they say. This is how they wanna get featured in my videos," she added.

Dhanashree Verma is a choreographer by profession and is known for her sizzling dance moves.

Watch the video here:

Chahal later on commented on the video with a couple of emoticons.

Yuzvendra Chahal tied the knot with choreographer Dhanashree Verma at a private wedding last December. The couple had revealed the news of their marriage on Instagram.

Addition of Glenn Maxwell was the key - Yuzvendra Chahal

The leg-spinner was last seen in action for Royal Challengers Bangalore during the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League. Although he struggled for rhythm, Bangalore looked a better side, winning five of their first seven games to occupy third spot in the points table.

During a recent chat with India TV Cricket, Chahal stressed that the addition of Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell worked wonders for them in the current season.

"The addition of Glenn Maxwell solved last year's problems. This time around there is less pressure on Virat bhaiya and AB de Villiers that has simplified things for us," Yuzvendra Chahal said.

Yuzvendra Chahal also praised Mohammed Siraj for continuing the good work since the series against Australia earlier this year. He was also one of the reasons behind RCB's early dominance in the tournament.

"The medium pacers, especially Mohammed Siraj, also deserve a special mention. He has continued the good form since the Australian tour and that has helped us massively. He deserves more wickets than he has actually picked," Chahal added.