"WC ka, WTC ka, Rohit ka, fans ka, sabka badla lega re tera Iyer"- Top 10 funny memes after 1st innings of SRH vsKKR IPL 2024 final

The SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) bundled out cheaply for 113 in the first innings of their IPL 2024 final match against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Sunday, May 26. The MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai is playing host to this encounter.

SRH captain Pat Cummins won the toss and opted to bat first in the contest. The decision turned out to be a mistake in hindsight, as the Hyderabad batters struggled miserably throughout the first innings. Mitchell Starc gave KKR an excellent start by cleaning up Abhishek Sharma (2) with a peach in the first over. Vaibhav Arora then dismissed Travis Head for a golden duck in the second over to worsen things for SRH.

Rahul Tripathi (9), Aiden Markram (20), Nitish Reddy (13), and Heinrich Klaasen (16) played sedate knocks in an attempt to revive Sunrisers' innings in the middle overs.

However, none of them could kick on after scoring a few runs. Pat Cummins played a cameo of 24 (19) in the end to take his side to 113 before they got all out in 18.3 overs. Andre Russell (3/19), Harshit Rana (2/24), and Mitchell Starc (2/14) starred for KKR in the bowling department.

Fans enjoyed the first innings of the IPL 2024 final between SRH and KKR. They expressed their reactions to the action by sharing hilarious memes on social media platforms.

Here are some of the best memes:

"The bowlers have done their job, now it is up to us batters" - Andre Russell after KKR restricted SRH to 113 in IPL 2024 final

At the mid-innings break, KKR all-rounder Andre Russell reflected on the action that unfolded in the first innings and his spell. He said:

"I am very happy. We all know how important this game is. As big players, we all stand up tonight. I am happy with how I am bowling and how we are bowling. Disciplined and to our plans. Fitness is a big part of that but mentally, I am in a better space. I was mentally down for the last few years."

Russell continued:

"My body is looking very good and I hope to stay this way for the next couple of years. We are not going to take it (the run-chase) lightly. These guys are going to come out to defend this total. We have to make sure we get a good powerplay. If we get 40-50, without losing a wicket, we will be on our way. The bowlers have done their job, now it is up to us batters."

