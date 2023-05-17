We asked Google AI who is the better captain between MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma - here's the answer

The debate over who is the better captain between MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma has been an unending one. MSD has won numerous laurels for the country and has also led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to four title wins in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

On the other hand, Rohit is the most successful IPL captain with five triumphs to his credit. In the short time that he has been India captain, he has been highly impressive.

No matter how hard humans try, bias is always likely to set it when it comes to picking favorites. Hence, we take the help of technology to analyze what it has to say. We resorted to Bard (Google AI) to provide an answer to the tough question.

Here is what Artificial Intelligence had to offer to the Dhoni vs Rohit captaincy debate:

“Both MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma are excellent captains, and it is difficult to say definitively who is the better one. However, there are some key differences in their captaincy styles that may give us a clue.”

While distinguishing between the leadership styles of the two cricketing superstars, the AI also listed the achievements of the duo.

“Dhoni is known for his calm and collected demeanor under pressure. He is also very good at reading the game and making quick decisions. This was evident in his captaincy of the Indian team, which won the 2007 World T20, the 2011 Cricket World Cup, and the 2013 Champions Trophy.

Rohit Sharma, on the other hand, is known for his aggressive and attacking captaincy style. He is also very good at motivating his players and getting the best out of them. This was evident in his captaincy of the Mumbai Indians, which won the IPL title five times.”

Concluding the debate, it offered a rather “intelligent” option.

“So, who is the better captain? It really depends on what you are looking for in a captain. If you want someone who is calm and collected under pressure, then Dhoni is your man. If you want someone who is aggressive and attacking, then Rohit Sharma is your man.

"Ultimately, the best captain is the one who can get the best out of their team. And both Dhoni and Rohit Sharma have proven that they can do that.”

Rohit and Dhoni are currently leading their respective franchises in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. While Mumbai are fourth with 14 points, Chennai are second with 15 points.

MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma captaincy stats in the IPL

As mentioned earlier, Dhoni and Rohit are the two most successful IPL captains. Their leadership stats in the T20 league are mind-boggling.

Dhoni has been captain in the IPL on 223 occasions, out of which he has won 130 matches and has lost 91, with two matches producing no result He has a win percentage of 58.29.

In 155 games as captain in the T20 league, Rohit has a win percentage of 54.83. He has won 85 and lost 66 matches, while four matches have ended in a tie.

