"We shouldn't blame the players alone" - Imran Tahir criticizes Lucknow Super Giants' batting in IPL 2023 loss to RCB

Imran Tahir has criticized the Lucknow Super Giants' (LSG) batting approach in their IPL 2023 loss to the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

The LSG bowlers restricted RCB to 126/9 after Faf du Plessis opted to bat first in Lucknow on Monday, May 1. However, KL Rahul and Co. were bowled out for 108 to lose the game by 18 runs and consequently slipped to third position in the IPL 2023 points table.

During a post-match discussion on Star Sports, Tahir was asked about his thoughts on the Lucknow Super Giants' chase, to which he responded:

"Everyone knew that KL Rahul was injured and that he wouldn't bat. So their batters should have taken the responsibility and the coaches should have communicated with them and made a proper plan."

The former South African spinner added:

"I feel the coaches should also take a little responsibility. We shouldn't blame the players alone. They were probably given the message that they should go and play aggressively."

KL Rahul suffered a leg injury while fielding during RCB's innings. The Lucknow Super Giants skipper walked out to bat only at the fall of the ninth wicket by when the game was virtually done and dusted.

None of the LSG batters were willing to spend some time at the crease, with Krishnappa Gowtham (23) and Amit Mishra (19) finishing as their top run-getters.

"I don't think those shots were required" - Imran Tahir on the Lucknow Super Giants players' shot selection

The LSG batters primarily looked to hit boundaries. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Imran Tahir pointed out that the Lucknow Super Giants batters should have drawn a lesson from Faf du Plessis' approach earlier in the day, explaining:

"This is their home ground. What amazed me is that everyone went in and tried to play shots. I don't think those shots were required. You had seen Faf du Plessis, who concentrated primarily on singles and he is not like that. Normally he is an aggressive player, he is a player who goes and plays his shots."

On the flip side, the cricketer-turned-commentator heaped praise on the RCB bowlers, saying:

"I believe RCB looked more hungry in this game. The way their bowlers bowled was according to the pitch and they used their spinners very well. The fast bowlers used the slower ones and Josh Hazlewood got good bounce."

Josh Hazlewood (2/15) and Karn Sharma (2/20) were RCB's most successful bowlers. While four other bowlers picked up a wicket apiece, Gowtham and Ravi Bishnoi ran themselves out.

Poll : Did the Lucknow Super Giants lose a match they should have won easily? Yes No 0 votes