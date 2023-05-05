"We can make Test cricket work if we make it more of an event" - RR owner Manoj Badale on the coexistence of all formats

Rajasthan Royals (RR) owner Manoj Badale shared his views on the various formats of the game and how each one can be modified to coexist and retain interest among fans.

There has been a drop in interest towards Test cricket barring the marquee series such as the Ashes and the Border Gavaskar Trophy.

While the World Test Championship (WTC) has helped restore more context for the oldest form of the game, the ICC and the various boards are still looking for ways to make Test Cricket exciting and relevant.

With the advent of numerous T20 leagues, scheduling has become another arduous task. Several players have missed national duty or retired from one of the formats to avoid mental burnout.

Speaking on the BBC Tailenders podcast, Badale said:

"We can make Test cricket work if we make it more of an event. We should have it at the same time every year, played between a small set of nations that can actually afford it and Lord's becomes like a Wimbledon, an event that is the diary."

Badale added:

"The amount of times I hear arguments like 'Ben Stokes wants to play Test cricket' - that is important but what is really important is what the fans of the future want to watch and where are they going to spend their hard-earned money. We are going to have to think creatively about Test cricket if we want it to work."

Manoj Badale and other investors acquired the Rajasthan Royals in 2008 and won the inaugural edition of the IPL. They made the finals a year ago, losing to eventual champions Gujarat Titans by seven wickets.

"I would be more worried about the ODI game right now" - RR owner Manoj Badale on ways to fine-tune the white-ball formats

Rajasthan Royals owner Manoj Badale also weighed in on the white ball formats and felt that the bigger worry than test cricket is the 50-over format of the game.

Most countries have had separate second-string teams playing the ODI and T20I games to balance the scheduling issues.

Speaking on the BBC Tailenders podcast, Badale said:

"There are too many formats, I would be more worried about the ODI game right now. It is difficult one for me because Test cricket is what you grow up on as a fan and I haven't missed the first day at Lord's for however many years, it is still my preferred format."

Badale also felt that the T20 format has gotten long and that T10 might be the way forward, especially for cricket to make its way to the Olympics. He added:

"I was at a game at the Wankhede [stadium in Mumbai] the other day and the game was 4 hours and 15 minutes - that's too long, so I think in a way T20 has got too long. The T10 [10 overs per side] is going to become an interesting one. The only way I can see cricket in the Olympics is T10, where you can get it done in 10 days."

The Royals are fourth in the 2023 IPL points table and face off against the Gujarat Titans in a rematch of last year's finals at Ahmedabad on Friday, May 5.

