"We were changing seats when we were not getting boundaries" - Ambati Rayudu recalls the closing moments of CSK's run chase in IPL 2023 final

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) middle-order batter Ambati Rayudu recently shed light on the mood in the dugout during their tense last-ball victory in the IPL 2023 final against the Gujarat Titans (GT) in Ahmedabad on May 29.

Chasing a daunting 171 in 15 overs for victory in a rain-curtailed contest, Ravindra Jadeja smashed a six and a four off the final two deliveries with 10 runs needed to seal the deal for CSK.

In an exclusive interview with NDTV Sports, Ambati Rayudu spoke about the winning moment with MS Dhoni going into Zen mode during the final two balls.

"I was right behind him ( Dhoni) and we were changing seats when we were not getting boundaries, hoping to change the luck," Rayudu said. "It was crazy, we all were shutting our eyes, we were just watching the game and really didn't know what to do because once you are not in control, not on the ground, you are actually way more tensed and with the Ahmedabad dressing room being so far up, everybody had to sit in the dugout."

Rayudu also hailed MS Dhoni for his gesture of allowing him to pick up the trophy by saying:

"Before the ceremony Dhoni came and told me and Jaddu that he wants us to join him in lifting the trophy and he thinks it's the right avenue and moment to do it for both of us and it was really special on his part. I don't think that has ever happened and that's the person he is and the person the world knows so overall it is his gesture."

CSK have now equaled the Mumbai Indians' (MI) record for five IPL titles and have qualified for the final a record 10 times.

"Every knock there was crucial by everybody" - Ambati Rayudu on CSK's batting display vs GT

Ambati Rayudu also hailed CSK's entire batting lineup for chasing an improbable 171 in 15 overs against the mighty Gujarat Titans' bowling attack in the final.

Rayudu, who announced his retirement from the IPL before the final, scored an invaluable 19 from eight deliveries to help CSK keep up with the required rate.

Speaking about his crucial cameo in the final, Ambati Rayudu delegated praise to the entire batting unit for pulling off the thrilling run-chase.

"Definitely, it was crucial but I think every knock there was crucial by everybody," Rayudu said. "Ajinkya before me was a very crucial knock, even Shivam playing till the end and those two sixes of Rashid from Shivam was crucial and definitely Jadeja in the end. The openers as well, they did a tremendous job throughout the season. Overall it was a great team effort."

Despite having no half-centurion in their batting innings, CSK had six batters in double figures, with each scoring at a strike rate of over 150.

The 37-year-old spoke about his mentality when walking out to bat with the team still needing 54 runs off 25 deliveries.

"In a moment like that when you go in, it's mostly your instincts that take over and you don't actually think that much," Rayudu added. "You just see the ball and react and rely on all your practice, experience to come to the fore at that point."

Despite not getting many opportunities with the bat throughout the season, Ambati Rayudu saved his best for the last, smashing two sixes and a four in an eight-ball stay that helped swing the pendulum in CSK's favor.

