"We ended up having a bit of a fight" - Shubman Gill reveals amid IPL 2025 interesting bat incident with Abhishek Sharma

Gujarat Titans (GT) captain Shubman Gill revealed how he fought with SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) batter and good friend Abhishek Sharma over a bat incident ahead of GT's IPL 2025 clash against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Ahmedabad on Thursday, May 22. Gill and Abhishek share an excellent relationship, thanks to playing together from a younger age and for Punjab in domestic cricket.

Abhishek's India debut incidentally came under Gill during the T20I tour of Zimbabwe last year. The southpaw scored a century in only his second game using Gill's bat.

Talking about the bat connection between himself and Abhishek on JioStar's Gen Bold, Gill said (via TOI):

"It actually started back in our U-16 days. Abhishek began playing with my bat - there's a story behind it. He was batting on 80 or 90 runs using my match bat, and I didn't want it to break, so I asked him to return it. We ended up having a bit of a fight over that! But whenever he asked for my bat, I always gave it to him - and he scored a lot of runs with it."

The duo has enjoyed successful IPL 2025 campaigns thus far despite contrasting results for their respective sides. Gill is second on the Orange Cap leaderboard with 601 runs at an average of over 60 and a strike rate of 155.69 in 12 outings.

Meanwhile, Abhishek has been slightly more inconsistent, with 373 runs at an average of 33.90 and a strike rate of 192.26 in 12 matches. However, while GT are atop the points table with nine wins in 12 outings, SRH are eighth with only four victories in 12 games.

Shubman Gill looks to lead GT to second IPL title

Shubman Gill has led from the front with the bat and on the field thus far in the IPL 2025 season. The 25-year-old took over as GT skipper last year, but the side missed the playoffs for the first time in their history.

GT won the title in their maiden IPL season in 2022 and finished as runners-up the following season under Hardik Pandya. After last season's disappointment, Gill has inspired GT to the top of the standings with an excellent chance of a top-two finish heading into the playoffs.

Winning their last two league stage games against LSG and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will confirm GT a top-two finish and, thus, a golden opportunity to clinch their second IPL title.

