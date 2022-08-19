"We just came to know. We will find out from the player" - CSK CEO on Moeen Ali being part of both CSA T20 and ILT20 

England all-rounder Moeen Ali has been named in the Sharjah Warriors squad for the inaugural International League T20 (ILT20). The 35-year-old was interestingly named as one of the five preliminary signings made by the Johannesburg Super Kings last week.

With the two tournaments set to take place simultaneously in early 2023, it is unclear how he will represent both franchises. According to Cricbuzz, the all-rounder has agreed to represent the Sharjah Warriors, which virtually makes him unavailable for the CSA T20 League.

Expressing his surprise at the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) player having signed for the UAE-based franchise, franchise CEO Kasi Vishwanathan told Cricbuzz:

"We just came to know. We will find out from the player."

The Chennai Super Kings-owned Johannesburg Super Kings franchise roped in Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Maheesh Theeksana, Romario Shepherd and Gerald Coetzee ahead of the auction.

Moeen Ali was among the marquee players in the ILT20 player pool

The off-spinner was the only premier player to register his name for both the CSA T20 League as well as the ILT20. His availability status for both tournaments has turned trickier as England are scheduled to compete in an ODI series against South Africa in February.

Former India fielding coach R Sridhar, who is now the head coach of the Sharjah Warriors, expressed his pleasure at the prospect of acquiring the veteran all-rounder among other players in the 14-man squad, which is subject to four more local players. He said:

"It has not been easy putting together a squad when the top IPL sides are also in search of players. The players tend to prefer IPL sides, particularly because it may open doors for the IPL. But we are happy with the final composition of the squad. We have a few quality international all-rounders in Moeen, (Mohammad) Nabi and Chris Woakes, in-form batsman in Dawid Malan and explosive opening batter in Evin Lewis."

Sharjah Warriors squad for ILT20

Moeen Ali (England), Dawid Malan (England), Evin Lewis (West Indies), Mohammad Nabi (Afghanistan), Chris Woakes (England), Noor Ahmad (Afghanistan), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (Afghanistan), Naveen-ul-Haq (Afghanistan), Tom Kohler-Cadmore (England), Chris Benjamin (England), Danny Briggs (England), Mark Deyal (West Indies), Bilal Khan (Oman) and JJ Smit (Namibia)

