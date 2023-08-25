Veteran pacer Mohit Sharma has spent plenty of time with legendary former Indian captain MS Dhoni both at the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as well as in the Indian team and naturally shares a great camaraderie with the latter.

Mohit recently claimed that their chats are not always just about the game of cricket. He feels there are a number of valuable lessons he learnt from Dhoni which made him a better person as well.

Speaking on 'The Indian Cricket Podcast', here's what Mohit Sharma had to say about his conversations with MS Dhoni:

"We don't just speak about the game. He also has many suggestions that help you in your personal life as well. There have been many times where we have sat together after matches and you can't talk cricket all the time. That's when he has given me advice about how to individually evolve your personal character and that has helped me a lot."

Mohit Sharma on star-studded CSK dressing room

Mohit accepted that he was a bit overwhelmed when he first joined the CSK dressing room. When he first joined the team, Sharma rubbed shoulders with some absolute legends of the game like head coach Stephen Fleming, Michael Hussey, and Dwayne Bravo.

The pacer explained how he managed to control his nervousness and stated:

"There's not just Mahi Bhai in CSK. There are many people who I grew up watching play cricket like Stephen Flemming, Michael Hussey and Dwayne Bravo. So when I entered the dressing room, I was in that phase where I didn't know whether I should be excited or nervous. So I tried to be with those players who were like playing Ranji Trophy cricket or were around my level."

While Mohit Sharma couldn't help Gujarat Titles win the IPL 2023 title, he enjoyed a stellar comeback season with 27 wickets from 14 games.