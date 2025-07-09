"We kept that newspaper for lunch before the final" - CSK legend reveals how they responded to 'Dad's Army' tag in IPL 2018

Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter and legend Suresh Raina revealed how the team responded to the 'Dad's Army' tag during the IPL 2018 season. The franchise was banned for two seasons in 2016 and 2017, and returned in 2018.

Ad

CSK were given the tag of 'Dad's Army' for having older players in the team. However, Suresh Raina recalled a funny incident where the team kept the newspaper where this was written about, for lunch, before the IPL 2018 final.

"After we came back from the ban in 2018, everyone was telling it is a team of uncles. We kept that newspaper (where it was written so) for lunch before the final. During those two years, Dhoni went to Pune. I became captain of Gujarat Lions. When RPSG and Gujarat would play, Dhoni was batting, Jadeja was bowling, I am standing in slips. That is not RPSG and Gujarat Lions at all, that is CSK only (funnily with a laugh)," he said on the second episode of 'Taakat', a show on Ranveer Allahbadia's YouTube channel. (15:45)

Ad

Trending

Ad

CSK made a grand return after their ban as they won the IPL 2018 trophy by beating SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the final by eight wickets. Raina scored 445 runs from 15 matches that season at an average of 37.08, with four half-centuries.

CSK legend highlights MS Dhoni's captaincy class with an example from IPL 2018

Further, CSK legend Suresh Raina highlighted MS Dhoni's prowess as a captain with an example from their IPL 2018 campaign. In the same conversation, he revealed how Dhoni recognises players who have courage, and not just talent, and backs them.

Ad

"He has a different winning formula. He believes in the process. He gets to know that talent is in everyone but very few people have the courage. Even if you flop in ten games but if he is the captain, if he knows you have the courage, he will give you chances. Look at the example of Shane Watson (2018 IPL). He flopped the entire tournament but scored a hundred in the final," he said. (14:37)

Shane Watson smashed an unbeaten century in the IPL 2018 final. Chennai were chasing 179 runs and Watson remained unbeaten on 117 off just 57 balls, winning the 'Player of the Match' award as they got over the line in 18.3 overs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More