"We have to lift the sixth anyhow" - MI's Suryakumar Yadav sets his eyes on IPL 2023

Mumbai Indians' (MI) batter Suryakumar Yadav has set his goal for the next edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The five-time champions had an awful campaign in the 15th edition of the cash-rich league, bowing out of the league stages. They managed to win only four matches and finished last in the points table.

However, the 31-year-old is confident that Mumbai will bounce back next year. Speaking in a video shared by MI on their official social media handles, Suryakumar Yadav said:

"We've to lift the sixth (trophy) anyhow. It is unfortunate that this can't happen this year, fifth or sixth trophy, but next year, we have to add one more trophy anyhow."

While Mumbai had a dismal season, Suryakumar was impressive with the bat yet again. He missed the first couple of injuries due to a finger injury, but once he joined, the right-handed batter shouldered the middle-order responsibilities.

He has amassed 303 runs in eight matches at an average of 43.29 and a strike rate of 145, including three half-centuries.

However, the Mumbai cricketer missed the last few matches with an injury in the forearm, which he sustained against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Suryakumar Yadav to remain out of action for four weeks

As per reports in Cricbuzz, the celebrated cricketer will be out of action for at least four weeks with a muscle strain. Hence, he has been ruled out of the five T20Is against South Africa, starting June 9 in Delhi.

Suryakumar is currently undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. He will hope to regain full fitness and return to action as Rahul Dravid and Co. continue to audition for the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia later this year.

Since his debut in 2021, he has played seven ODIs and 14 T20Is, scoring 618 runs, including six fifties.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava