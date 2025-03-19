"We made sure we cancelled shoots to go to Chennai" - Suresh Raina makes stunning revelation about MS Dhoni ahead of IPL 2025

Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Suresh Raina hailed MS Dhoni's preparation before the IPL, recalling several instances of the duo canceling shoots in the past, ahead of the 2025 season. Dhoni will be playing his 18th IPL season at the age of 43 in the upcoming edition.

The legendary wicketkeeper-batter was retained by the franchise as an 'uncapped player' for ₹4 crores ahead of the IPL 2025 auction. Despite his lack of competitive cricket other than the IPL, Dhoni set the stage on fire last year with his finishing cameos. The former CSK captain scored 161 runs while being dismissed only thrice, at a strike rate of over 220 in 2024.

Talking to India Today about MS Dhoni's ability to remain fit and produce even at his advanced age, Suresh Raina said:

"Everyone talks about his fitness, his wicketkeeping skills, and his captaincy. But not many have noticed how much power he generates from his bat lift. He always emphasized going to Chennai one month prior to the season. When I was playing for India and CSK, we made sure we cancelled shoots to go to Chennai. We batted for three hours every day. Every week, we used to practise for four to five days. Then, in the remaining two days, we would do match simulations."

He added:

"On those rough pitches, we used to play spinners. Last year, he hit many sixes. He looks very strong, and he is very, very determined to perform for CSK. The team looks very strong from one to six. He will get two or three years. I think this year too, we will see Thala's helicopters."

Dhoni and Raina played together for CSK from 2008 to 2021, helping the side to four titles in 2010, 2011, 2018, and 2021. The former led CSK to their fifth and most recent title in 2023 before relinquishing captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad ahead of the 2024 campaign.

"Definitely, he will play the finisher's role" - Suresh Raina on MS Dhoni's batting position in IPL 2025

Suresh Raina backed MS Dhoni to continue playing the finisher role for CSK in the 2025 IPL season. The veteran wicketkeeper played at No.7 and 8 for most of last season, pulling off 14 boundaries and 13 maximums in 73 total deliveries faced.

"Definitely, he will play the finisher's role. He will have his plans for this season. He is the oldest player in the IPL this year, but he has different things going on in his mind. His fitness is still supreme," said Raina.

Despite MS Dhoni's brilliance in the end overs, CSK surprisingly missed out on playoff qualification, finishing fifth in the standings.

They have added more muscle to their spin-bowling department with the addition of Ravichandran Ashwin and Noor Ahmad while retaining most of the core from their 2023 title-winning squad.

CSK's 2025 season opener will be against rivals Mumbai Indians (MI) at home on Sunday, March 23.

